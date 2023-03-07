Neymar to miss rest of season with ankle injury

Neymar is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward requires ankle surgery and will be out of action for three to four months.

The Brazilian, who injured his ankle on 19 February against Lille in Ligue 1, "has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years," said the club, adding that its medical staff "recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence".

Qatar-owned PSG said Neymar would go under the knife in Doha "in the next few days" and said it would take "three to four months before he can return to training with the team"