Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga on Wednesday, despite being held to a goalless draw by Osasuna, but Barcelona dropped to ninth after losing 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano, with Radamel Falcao scoring the winner.

Karim Benzema struck the bar in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu but Osasuna could have won it too, with Kike Garcia missing the best chance of the game when he hit the post from five yards.

Madrid jump above Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad - all four of them with 21 points - on goal difference while Osasuna sit sixth after extending their strong start to the season.