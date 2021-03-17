Real Madrid's sees off Atalanta to reach Champions League last eight

Zinedine Zidane's side will be in Friday's draw for the last eight and with their old guard fit and firing again, they will be hopeful of exceeding what are now dampened expectations of La Liga's reigning champions.

"We showed tonight how much hunger there still is in this team," said Luka Modric. "We can go far. How far let's see but today was an important step."

Ramos played just over an hour in his second appearance since recovering from a knee injury while Benzema's goal was his eighth in as many games and 70th in the Champions League, making him only the fifth player to reach that number.

The 35-year-old Modric and Toni Kroos were dominant in the absence of the suspended Casemiro.

"I feel 27!" joked Modric. "The years on your passport does not matter, it's about what you do on the pitch."

How Madrid's veterans would fare against more polished opposition remains to be seen, after they came up short against Manchester City last year and Ajax the year before that, both in the last 16.