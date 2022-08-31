Chelsea confirm signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea have completed the signing of France Under-21 international central defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

Fofana, 21, has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, the London outfit said.

The transfer fee is undisclosed but reports in the UK said Chelsea would pay their Premier League rivals £70 million ($81.3m) plus bonuses for the former Saint-Etienne player.