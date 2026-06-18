Ronaldo fails to shine as DR Congo earn historic World Cup point

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-equalling sixth World Cup got off to a disappointing start as the Democratic Republic of Congo secured their first ever point at the finals, drawing 1-1 with Portugal in their Group K match on Wednesday.

Yoane Wissa's header cancelled out Joao Neves's early goal and the African side -- appearing in their first World Cup since 1974 when it was known as Zaire -- more than held their own.