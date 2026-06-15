Yamal fit but will not start Spain's World Cup opener, says De la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Lamine Yamal is fit but will begin the European champions' World Cup opener against Cape Verde on the bench.

Barcelona superstar Yamal has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 22 April.

There were fears the 18-year-old could miss Spain's opening two games of the World Cup, but he has trained all week and is set to feature in Atlanta on Monday.

"He is available but not to start the game. He is in perfect condition to play some minutes," De la Fuente told a press conference on Sunday.