Real Madrid once again world’s most valuable football club: Here are the top 10
Real Madrid may not always win trophies on the pitch, but in the business race, the club appears to be playing in a league of its own. Its brand value has risen 25 per cent in a year to EUR 2.4 billion (USD 2.766 billion). Finishing second in La Liga or going two consecutive seasons without a domestic title has had little impact on this.
According to the latest 2026 report by international brand valuation agency Brand Finance, Real Madrid have retained their crown as the world’s most valuable football club brand for a third consecutive year.
According to the agency, the combined brand value of the world’s top 50 clubs has reached a record EUR 23.9 billion, while their enterprise value has risen to EUR 79.7 billion. This is the highest annual growth recorded in the history of sports brands.
Brand value refers to how much a club’s “name” is worth — in other words, an estimate of how much future revenue can be generated simply by using the name. Enterprise value refers to the club’s overall financial value, or roughly how much it would cost to buy the club.
The Brand Finance report says the top 10 clubs now account for more than 60 per cent of football’s total brand value. In other words, the rich have become even richer, while the rest remain some distance behind.
Barcelona have retained second place on the list, with a brand value of USD 2.276 billion. However, the biggest surprise of the 2026 ranking is Arsenal. After tasting Premier League success for the first time in 22 years and reaching the Champions League final, the Gunners have broken into the top three for the first time in their history, with their brand value now standing at USD 1.772 billion.
Despite Real Madrid’s performance on the pitch falling short of expectations, the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium has played a major role in boosting its brand value. The 2025–26 season was the first year the stadium was used at full capacity after the renovation.
Surging revenues from match-day tickets, hospitality, museum visits and tourism have helped the club achieve record revenue of EUR 1.2 billion. With hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, international sponsorships and the star power of players such as Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid remain at the pinnacle of commercial football.
Barcelona, who retained second place, increased their brand value by 15 per cent to EUR 2 billion. Winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup for a second consecutive time under coach Hansi Flick played a major role.
Their return to Camp Nou after more than two years has helped recover ticket and match-day revenue, which had previously created an annual shortfall of around EUR 100 million. Driven by record sponsorship and e-commerce sales, Barcelona are also approaching EUR 1 billion in revenue, narrowing the gap with Real Madrid.
Arsenal are one of the biggest success stories of 2026. The club climbed five places to third, with its brand value rising 28 per cent to EUR 1.5 billion. Winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and reaching the Champions League final have transformed the club’s commercial outlook. New stadium and long-term shirt deals are pushing the club’s revenue towards GBP 790 million.
German champions Bayern Munich climbed two places to fourth, with a brand value of USD 1.748 billion. Alongside broadcasting, commercial and match-day revenues, their success on the pitch was also remarkable.
Last season, they completed a domestic treble by winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. PSG retained fifth place, with a brand value of USD 1.734 billion. Although they won several trophies, including the Champions League, Ligue 1’s limited global appeal continues to constrain their brand growth to some extent.
Despite increasing their brand value, Manchester City (USD 1.709 billion), Liverpool (USD 1.695 billion) and Manchester United (USD 1.659 billion) have slipped in the rankings. City have fallen from third to sixth, Liverpool from fourth to seventh, and Manchester United from seventh to eighth.
This means their rivals have progressed at a faster pace. For City, limited success in Europe and Pep Guardiola’s departure have slowed the pace of revenue growth. Although Liverpool did not have a particularly strong season, the strength of their global brand remained broadly stable.
Chelsea, with a brand value of USD 1.101 billion, retained ninth place, although instability on the pitch and among the coaching staff is causing the club to fall behind commercially.
Borussia Dortmund, with a brand value of USD 766 million meanwhile, have returned to the world’s top 10 most valuable clubs after a decade-long absence. Revenue from broadcasting rights, tickets and merchandising has once again brought the club into football’s elite ranks.