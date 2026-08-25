Real Madrid once again world’s most valuable football club: Here are the top 10

Real Madrid may not always win trophies on the pitch, but in the business race, the club appears to be playing in a league of its own. Its brand value has risen 25 per cent in a year to EUR 2.4 billion (USD 2.766 billion). Finishing second in La Liga or going two consecutive seasons without a domestic title has had little impact on this.

According to the latest 2026 report by international brand valuation agency Brand Finance, Real Madrid have retained their crown as the world’s most valuable football club brand for a third consecutive year.

According to the agency, the combined brand value of the world’s top 50 clubs has reached a record EUR 23.9 billion, while their enterprise value has risen to EUR 79.7 billion. This is the highest annual growth recorded in the history of sports brands.