Chelsea open account in Premier League with win over Luton

Chelsea won their first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 3-0 home victory over English Premier League new boys Luton Town on Friday thanks to two goals by Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson’s first strike for the Londoners.

Sterling received the ball from wing back Malo Gusto, cut in from the right and weaved his way through Luton’s defence before shooting low into the far corner in the 17th minute for one of his best goals in a Chelsea shirt.

The duo combined again in the 68th when Gusto ran onto a pass from British record transfer signing Moises Caicedo, looking composed on his first start for Chelsea, and the Frenchman crossed for a simple finish by Sterling.