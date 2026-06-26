Ivory Coast make changes, Curacao keep same lineup

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat stuck with the same formation of 5-4-1 with Juergen Locadia the lone striker for the Group E clash.

The Ivorians have taken three defenders out from the side who lost to Germany, keeping only Odilon Kossounou as Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan and Wilfried Singo are dropped. Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue and Christopher Operi come into the back four.

Christ Inao Oulai drops out of the Ivory Coast midfield to allow Nicolas Pepe to add to an attacking line-up, as he plays alongside Ange-Yoan Bonny.