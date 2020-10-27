Ronaldinho tests COVID-19 positive

Former Brazil playmaker Ronaldinho said on Sunday he had contracted coronavirus but had no symptoms.

The 40-year-old ex-Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder, who won the Champions League and World Cup in an illustrious career, will remain in isolation in a Belo Horizonte hotel.

"Hi friends, family, fans, I took a COVID-19 test and the result was positive, I'm doing well, I'm asymptomatic for now," he said in a video posted on Instagram.