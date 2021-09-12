Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man U return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a sensational return to Manchester United as his debut double inspired a 4-1 win against Newcastle, while Arsenal eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

Ronaldo’s second debut for United was the headline act as the Premier League resumed after the international break and the Portugal superstar did not disappoint his adoring fans at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old insists he did not make his £19.8 million ($27 million) move from Juventus last month for a “vacation”.

Ronaldo lived up to that boast, showing he remains as sharp as ever with a clinical brace either side of Javier Manquillo’s equaliser for Newcastle.