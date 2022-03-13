Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Ralf Rangnick admitted managing Cristiano Ronaldo is "challenging" after the 37-year-old rolled back the years with a hat-trick to beat Tottenham 3-2 and keep Manchester United's chances of playing in the Champions League next season alive.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men's football history according to FIFA's records with 807 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford has so far proven to be an anti-climax with his poor form sparking debate over whether his powers are waning.