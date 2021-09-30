Ronaldo rescues 'lucky' Man Utd from more Villarreal misery

Solskjaer's men were staring down the barrel of another embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League after deservedly falling behind early in the second half to Paco Alcacer's smart finish.

Alex Telles' stunning strike quickly levelled, but they looked set to drop more points in Group F until Ronaldo's late intervention.

Despite the result, there was little in the performance to quell the growing questions as to whether Solskjaer is the man to get the best out of a squad of supremely talented individuals that are yet to click as a collective.