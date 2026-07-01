Senegal's Pape Gueye gets start against Belgium

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye starts in place of Lamine Camara in Wednesday's World Cup Round of 32 match against Belgium. Gueye netted two goals in the 5-0 win over Iraq in the group stage. Belgium stayed with their starting lineup from their last game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

Senegal's Pathe Ciss starts in place of defender Abdoulaye Seck. Forward Iliman Ndiaye joins Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane in Senegal's front line, with Ibrahim Mbaye on the bench.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is left out of the starting lineup.