Man Utd beaten after leading English football’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Manchester United led English football’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth II before their 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, while Roma boss Jose Mourinho was in mourning after the monarch’s death on Thursday.

United, West Ham and Arsenal players -- the Premier League teams in action in Europe’s second and third tier tournaments -- all wore black armbands after the Queen died aged 96 earlier in the day.

There were sombre atmospheres at Old Trafford and the London Stadium, with United and West Ham both holding a minute’s silence prior to kick-off.