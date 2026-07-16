FIFA World Cup champions and runners-up from 1930 to 2022

As Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title, revisit the tournament's rich history through the complete roll of honour.

The graphic traces every champion from Uruguay's triumph in the inaugural 1930 World Cup to Argentina's victory in Qatar in 2022, highlighting the nations that have shaped football history.

Sunday's final will add another name—or another chapter—to this illustrious list, with Spain chasing a second world title and Argentina seeking to become the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.