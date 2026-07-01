Mbappe finally breaks through as France lead Sweden at halftime

Kylian Mbappe finally found the breakthrough as France took a 1-0 lead over Sweden at the halftime in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash.

The France captain had already seen one goal ruled out for offside and another effort come back off the post before making his persistence count in the 45th minute. Ousmane Dembele slipped the ball into Mbappe's path and the forward fired a powerful shot into the net to give the former world champions a deserved lead.

The goal was Mbappe's fifth of the 2026 World Cup and the 17th of his World Cup career, further strengthening his status among the tournament's all-time leading scorers.