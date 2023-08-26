Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid edge Celta Vigo

Jude Bellingham continued his superb start to life in La Liga with a late header to earn Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The England international netted his fourth goal in three matches in the Spanish top flight to end Celta Vigo’s stubborn resistance and disappoint the hosts in their centenary week.

Rodrygo had missed a penalty for Real Madrid, while Vinicius Junior went off in the first half after appearing to suffer a thigh problem, although early Spanish reports suggest it will not keep him out for too long.

Kepa Arrizabalaga made his debut in goal for Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois, while Carlo Ancelotti continued with Bellingham in the No 10 position, where he has proven lethal.