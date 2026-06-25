Vinicius double puts Brazil in command against Scotland

The Brazilian winger thought he had doubled his tally midway through the first half when he found the net again after a flowing move. However, after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for a foul on a Scottish defender in the build-up, denying Brazil what appeared to be a deserved second goal.

Brazil continued to dominate possession and create chances, with Scotland struggling to contain the pace and movement of Vinicius and Rayan in the final third. The South Americans looked increasingly likely to extend their advantage as the half wore on.

Their pressure was finally rewarded deep into stoppage time. In the third minute of first-half added time, Bruno Guimaraes delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area and Vinicius rose highest to head home his second goal of the night.

The winger celebrated by dancing near the corner flag, while thousands of Brazil supporters in the stands joined in the festivities.