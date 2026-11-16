England beat Spain in Nations League to end record unbeaten run

England snapped world champions Spain's record unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory in Madrid on Sunday to clinch the top spot in Nations League group A3.

Goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White inflicted La Roja's first loss in a competitive game since March 2023, after 44 without defeat.

England's Elliot Anderson was sent off in the second half as Spain fought back from three goals down with strikes from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but Luis de la Fuente's World Cup winners could not find the equaliser.

Both sides were already sure to progress, but as group winners England will be seeded for the quarter-finals in March.

Spain had beaten England in the Euro 2024 final before adding a second world crown this summer, while the Three Lions finished third.