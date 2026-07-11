England battle Norway as Argentina face Swiss in World Cup last eight

England lock horns with Norway in a World Cup quarter-final in Miami on Saturday that pits Harry Kane against Erling Haaland in a mouthwatering battle of elite strikers.

The teams are competing to face either reigning champions Argentina or surprise package Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Kane has once again been England's hero, dragging his teammates through an attritional last-16 meeting with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca that they won 3-2 despite having a man sent off.

The Bayern Munich forward has scored six goals to fire the Three Lions to the quarter-finals.

Haaland appears to have been enjoying himself ever since he touched down in the United States and began smashing in the seven goals that have carried Norway further than ever before.