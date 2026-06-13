David Beckham honoured with Walk of Fame star as LA hosts World Cup games

Sir David Beckham, the first English player to win league titles in four countries, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, the day the U.S.-hosted portion of the 2026 World Cup kicked off with eight matches set for Los Angeles.

Rather than a traditional Hollywood red carpet, the ceremony featured a green soccer-themed pitch carpet to commemorate the occasion.

Radio host Ellen K introduced speakers including Tom Cruise and Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham. Cruise praised Beckham’s journey, saying it was “a Hollywood story” of hard work, determination and global influence on sport and culture.