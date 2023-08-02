Dembele poised to leave Barca after PSG offer: Xavi

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave the Spanish giants after receiving an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up their North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Afterward, Xavi told Spanish television that French international Dembele – who scored in last weekend’s victory over Real Madrid in Dallas -- had been left out after informing Barcelona he wanted to leave.