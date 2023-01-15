Man City fume as VAR ‘joke’ fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool

Manchester United fought back for a dramatic 2-1 win against Manchester City that left their arch rivals fuming over a controversial VAR decision to allow Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser, while troubled Liverpool crashed to a shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

On a dramatic day of Premier League action, Everton boss Frank Lampard was pushed closer to the sack as his struggling side were beaten 2-1 by relegation rivals Southampton.

With just 12 minutes left at Old Trafford, United were trailing to Jack Grealish’s 60th minute header in the season’s second Manchester derby.

But City’s title defence suffered a damaging blow as Portugal midfielder Fernandes equalised in hugely debatable fashion before Marcus Rashford bagged United’s 82nd minute winner.