USA face Belgium and World Cup date with destiny after Balogun reprieve

The United States face the biggest day of soccer in their history on Monday as they take on Belgium for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic reprieve for star striker Folarin Balogun thanks to the intervention of Donald Trump.

Balogun, who has scored three goals at the World Cup, had been set to miss the clash in Seattle after receiving a straight red card following a video review for stepping on a Bosnia-Herzegovina defender's foot in the round-of-32 match that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban.

Trump called FIFA chief Gianni Infantino asking him to review Balogun's punishment, two sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

World football's governing body said Sunday the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.