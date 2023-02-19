Title race swings again as Arsenal win, Man City slip up

The English Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa while champions Manchester City slipped up by only drawing at Nottingham Forest.

City's win at Arsenal on Wednesday sent them top on goal difference but it was to be a short-lived rise as, despite dominating at Forest, they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1.

Pep Guardiola's side now trail Arsenal by two points having also played one game more.