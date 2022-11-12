The eight venues of FIFA World Cup 2022

On 2 December 2010, FIFA announced Qatar as hosts for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The announcement received some cheer from people of the Middle East while the rest of the world was in shock.

Qatar, a Middle-Eastern country with little footballing pedigree or experience of hosting global sporting event, was far from a conventional choice as a World Cup host.

What made this choice even stranger was the fact that when Qatar, a country that is half the size of Dhaka division, was named as hosts of the World Cup, there was only one international standard football stadium in the entire country.

But in the 12 years since, Qatar has built seven stadiums from scratch and vastly renovated the old Khalifa International Stadium to make it suitable for the World Cup.

These eight state-of-the-art stadiums are now lying in wait for the best footballers in the world to use its pitch as their canvas.