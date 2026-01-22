Fermin Lopez brace leads Barca to win at Slavia Prague

Reigning Czech champions Slavia, returning from a winter break, had previously only managed three draws and two goals in the Champions League this season.

But they took the lead on 10 minutes as striker Vasil Kusej forced the ball across the goal line at the far post after Tomas Holes's glancing header from a corner.

Lopez pulled Barca level in the 34th minute following a pass from skipper Frenkie de Jong that found him unmarked in the box.

He then gave the Catalans the lead eight minutes later with a low shot that caught Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek unprepared.

But Slavia drew level just before half-time as Lewandowski deflected a corner into Joan Garcia's net.

Olmo spared Barca blushes as he blasted superbly into the top corner in the 63rd minute, three minutes after replacing Pedri who had limped off the pitch.

And Lewandowski found the right net on 71 minutes when he slotted home from close range from a Marcus Rashford pass.