SAFF U-18: Bangladesh thrash Nepal 4-2

Bangladesh made a good start to the three-nation SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022, beating Nepal 4-2 in their first match in the Indian town of Jamshedpur Thursday, reports UNB.

At the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Afeida Khondaker put Bangladesh ahead in the 44th second by a header (1-0).

Dipa Shahi pulled one back for Nepal in the 30th minute with a shot from long range that nestled into the top corner (1-1).

Aklima Khatun, Ety Khatun and Shahada Akhter Ripa netted three more goals in a row for Bangladesh in the 33rd, 36th and 43rd minutes (4-1).

Amisha Karka scored one more for the Himalayan country Nepal in the 92nd minute (4-2).

Nepal suffered a 0-7 defeat against hosts India in the tournament opener Wednesday.

In the double league regional tournament, Bangladesh will face hosts India Saturday, on 25 March, and Nepal on 23 March.

