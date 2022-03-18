SAFF U-18: Bangladesh thrash Nepal 4-2

Dipa Shahi pulled one back for Nepal in the 30th minute with a shot from long range that nestled into the top corner (1-1).
Aklima Khatun, Ety Khatun and Shahada Akhter Ripa netted three more goals in a row for Bangladesh in the 33rd, 36th and 43rd minutes (4-1).
Amisha Karka scored one more for the Himalayan country Nepal in the 92nd minute (4-2).
Nepal suffered a 0-7 defeat against hosts India in the tournament opener Wednesday.
In the double league regional tournament, Bangladesh will face hosts India Saturday, on 25 March, and Nepal on 23 March.