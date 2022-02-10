Saif SC outplay Rahmatganj 3-1

Foysal opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif SC in the 16th minute while Emeka Ogbugh doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 40th minute of the match.
After the breather, Maraz scored the third goal for Saif in the 66th minute of the match while Sunday Chizoba pulled one back scoring the only goal for Rahmatganj in the 71st minute of the match.
Saif SC clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day Rahmatganj were totally off-coloured.
Saif SC will play their next match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at the same venue on Sunday while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society meet Abahani Limited, Dhaka on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Fazipur.
Earlier, Saif SC got off to a winning start in the league beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goal while it was the second defeat for Rahmatganj after they lost 1-2 to Chittagong Abahani Limited in their league opening match.