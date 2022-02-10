Saif SC outplay Rahmatganj 3-1

Foysal opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif SC in the 16th minute while Emeka Ogbugh doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 40th minute of the match.

After the breather, Maraz scored the third goal for Saif in the 66th minute of the match while Sunday Chizoba pulled one back scoring the only goal for Rahmatganj in the 71st minute of the match.

Saif SC clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day Rahmatganj were totally off-coloured.