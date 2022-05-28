Salah, Benzema battle for supremacy

Both Benzema and Salah already boast of illustrious club careers. They have won every trophy available in Spanish and English domestic leagues respectively and have tasted the Champions Trophy. Benzema has already won four Champions League Trophies with Madrid while Salah has won it once with Liverpool.

Their personal trophy case also is full with individual accolades. But there is one award that has eluded them so far. That one award would elevate their legacies to the next level and place them alongside the best players ever to lace up a pair of boots in Europe. That award, of course, is the coveted Ballon d’Or.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the best player that season in European football. Both of them have been chasing that award for a few seasons but have always fallen a bit short. This season they are the prime candidates for the accolade, which is expected to be given in October.