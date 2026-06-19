Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash

Alvarez replaces suspended centre back Cesar Montes, who was sent off in Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa.

Jorge Sanchez comes in at right back in place of Israel Reyes.

Midfielder Luis Romo replaces Alvaro Fidalgo in Mexico's only other change.

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel retains his place ahead of veteran Guillermo Ochoa after keeping a clean sheet against South Africa.