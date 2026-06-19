Mexico reshuffle defence for South Korea Group A clash
Mexico make three changes for their World Cup Group A clash against South Korea on Thursday, with captain Edson Alvarez dropping into central defence to replace suspended Cesar Montes, while Kim Moon-hwan comes into the Korean midfield.
Alvarez replaces suspended centre back Cesar Montes, who was sent off in Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa.
Jorge Sanchez comes in at right back in place of Israel Reyes.
Midfielder Luis Romo replaces Alvaro Fidalgo in Mexico's only other change.
Goalkeeper Raul Rangel retains his place ahead of veteran Guillermo Ochoa after keeping a clean sheet against South Africa.
South Korea make one change, with Kim Moon-hwan replacing Lee Tae-seok while coach Hong Myung-bo otherwise keeps faith with the side that beat Czech Republic 2-1.
Mexico
Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.
South Korea
Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan, Lee Gi-hyuk, Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Paik Seung-ho, Son Heung-min.