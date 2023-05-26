SAFF champion Sirat Jahan Shopna retires at 22

Sirat Jahan Shopna was one of the best players of Bangladesh’s SAFF Championship winning women’s team in last year’s September. She netted four goals in the tournament to finish as the second highest scorer in the competition.

This young, promising striker was expected to continue scoring goals for the national team for many years to come. But as things stand at the moment, that won’t be the case as at the age of just 22, Shopna has announced her retirement from football.