Second phase of BPL Football begins Friday

The second phase of the 13-team prestigious Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka amid strict restrictions to curb Covid-19 pandemic in the country, reports UNB.

The Covid-19 outbreak in the country forced the BFF to cancel the last years BPL Football after only six rounds and this time the BFF are adamant to complete the league.

Due to ongoing countrywide lockdown, all the ensuing BPL matches will be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here instead of four venues, till 5 May.

Three matches of the second phase 14th round will be held every day at 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:00pm respectively.