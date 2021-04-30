Second phase of BPL Football begins Friday

The second phase of the 13-team prestigious Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka amid strict restrictions to curb Covid-19 pandemic in the country, reports UNB.
The Covid-19 outbreak in the country forced the BFF to cancel the last years BPL Football after only six rounds and this time the BFF are adamant to complete the league.
Due to ongoing countrywide lockdown, all the ensuing BPL matches will be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium here instead of four venues, till 5 May.
Three matches of the second phase 14th round will be held every day at 4:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:00pm respectively.
League leader Bashundhara Kings will play Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening second phase match at 4:00pm on Friday.
Six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd will face Bangladesh Police FC at 7:00pm while Sheikh Russel KC will encounter Brothers Union Club at 9:00pm in two other opening day's fixture.
On the following day (Saturday), Mohammedan SC will play Arambagh KS at 4:00pm, Saif Sporting Club will face Rahmatganj MFS at 7:00pm while Sheikh Jamal DC will encounter Chittagong Abahani Ltd at 9:00pm.
Earlier, the first phase of the BPL Football concluded on 7 March with the absolute supremacy of star studded and Federation Cup champions Bashundhara Kings, also a former BPL champions.
Kings poised for their second league title as they comfortably dominated the ongoing league with unbeaten record securing 34 points from 12 matches, eight points ahead of their nearest rivals.
Three times champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd. followed the leader distantly with 26 and 25 points respectively, also playing 12 matches each.
Two mediocre teams -- Arambagh KS and Brothers Union Club -- are struggling to avoid relegation with only one and five points respectively, playing 12 matches each.
After the first phase matches, Gambian forward of Sheikh Jamal Omar Jobe and Brazilian forward of Bashundhara Kings dominated the scorer list scoring 12 goals each.
Standings of the BPL Football after the first phase matches concluded on 7 March.