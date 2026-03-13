From football pitch to the Speaker’s chair: The Story of Hafizuddin Ahmed

On 27 June 1970, The Pakistan Observer described a young Bengali footballer in words that captured both admiration and awe, “The most penetrating and thrusty of the wingers in the country.”

“On receiving the ball he likes to dodge a player or two, sprint and fire a volley into the net,” the report continued.

That footballer was Hafizuddin Ahmed, a man whose life would later bridge football, war, and politics in ways few could imagine. He became a hero of the Bangladesh Liberation War, was awarded the gallantry title Bir Bikrom, and decades later, ascended to the position of Speaker of the national parliament of Bangladesh on 12 March 2026.