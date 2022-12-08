Argentina hopeful Di Maria, De Paul fit for World Cup quarter-final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Thursday he was optimistic Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul will be available for their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Di Maria missed the last-16 win over Australia because of injury and there are concerns over the fitness of midfielder De Paul, who has played every minute of the tournament in Qatar.

"They're doing well. We're going to see them in training today to decide the line-up," said Scaloni, visibly displeased by reports that De Paul is nursing a hamstring issue.

"Yesterday we trained behind closed doors and I don't know where this information comes from," he bristled.

"The truth is always that after a match there are players who train separately or do half the session based on the number of minutes played.