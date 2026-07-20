Spain's World Cup heroes return home ahead of victory parade

Among the last remaining supporters, some slept with grins on their faces on the pavement or on benches, while others were still staggering home as cleaning crews worked from the early hours to prepare the route for tonight's party.

"I didn't sleep much, because... (of) the celebration and then the tension of the match -- I think it was a little more difficult for all of us to fall asleep," Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told RNE radio.

After landing the players will be received by King Felipe VI at Zarzuela Palace, on the outskirts of Madrid, according to the mayor.

The team will then be met by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the government headquarters, La Moncloa.

Spain's World Cup winners will enjoy an open-top bus parade, starting at Moncloa and heading to Cibeles square, the central government's representative in Madrid, Francisco Martin, told Spanish public television.

A ceremony involving the players will then be held at the square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by the Spanish national team and its supporters.

Around one million people are expected to line the parade route, with additional security and transport measures planned to handle the crowds, Martin said.

Some supporters, who already had only a short night's sleep, are planning to celebrate again, like Bruno Gonzalez del Yerro, a 32-year-old financier.

"We'll have to celebrate it one way or another, given that it only happens every four years and that Spain hadn''t won it for about (sixteen) years now -- it definitely deserves a party," he said.

Spain's women's side won the World Cup in 2023, meaning for the first time a country has both trophies at the same time.

In 2030 Spain will defend their crown on home soil, as one of the World Cup hosts along with Portugal and Morocco.