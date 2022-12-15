Argentina's Scaloni on cusp of joining World Cup coaching greats

Lionel Scaloni is just one win away from joining the pantheon of all-time Argentina coaching greats alongside former World Cup winners Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo.

Thrust into the hotseat on an interim basis in 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli's tempestuous reign ended, Scaloni, 44, has made the job his own -- leading the Albiceleste to the brink of a third World Cup crown.

The contrast between the fiery Sampaoli and understated Scaloni, Argentina's assistant at the last World Cup, could not be more pronounced.

His appointment following a tumultuous last-16 exit in Russia was met with widespread criticism and disapproval from those who felt he lacked the necessary qualifications.

The late Diego Maradona, himself a former Argentina manager, offered a particularly withering assessment at the time, praising Scaloni's character but telling newspaper Clarin: "He's not even capable of directing traffic."

Scaloni had no previous experience as a head coach, but he was only supposed to be in charge for two months while the federation searched for Sampaoli's successor.

He inherited a squad scarred by a series of near-misses -- the 2014 World Cup final defeat was followed by back-to-back Copa America final losses to Chile on penalties in 2015 and 2016.

Scaloni's most immediate concern was the future of Lionel Messi, who briefly retired from international duty in 2016 and was disillusioned by Argentina's 2018 World Cup flop.

But the superstar forward was impressed by Scaloni's vision for the team -- as well as the presence of his idol Pablo Aimar on the coaching staff, along with former international teammates Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel.