Wahi denied Canadian visa for Ivory Coast World Cup clash with Germany

Forward Elye Wahi will miss Ivory Coast's second World Cup match against Germany after he was denied a visa to enter Canada, the Ivorian federation said on Thursday.

"The administrative authorisations necessary for his entry into Canadian territory have not been obtained at this stage," the Ivorian federation (FIF) said, adding that he would not be able to "travel with the delegation to Canada" for Saturday's match in Toronto.

The FIF gave no reason for his visa refusal.

Wahi is the second World Cup player to be denied entry into Canada after Ghana's Thomas Partey, who is facing rape charges in Britain.

Several media reported on Thursday that Wahi had been questioned by French police over suspicions of spot-fixing in a Ligue 1 match while he was playing for Nice.