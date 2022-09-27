Qatar conscripts civilians for World Cup security

In early September the civilians were ordered to report for pre-dawn duty at the national service camp north of the Qatari capital Doha, according to order papers seen by Reuters, less than three months before the 29-day tournament kicks off.

The civilians were told they had been called up to assist with the World Cup and that it was their "patriotic duty" to do so, the source said. "Most people are there because they have to be - they don't want to get in trouble," the source said.

Some volunteers are also training alongside the conscripted force, according to the source, who has direct knowledge of the plan and the training.

Asked for comment, a Qatari government official said in a statement that Qatar's national service program would continue as normal during the World Cup.

"Recruits will provide additional support during the tournament as part of the regular program, just as they do every year at major public events, such as the National Day celebrations," the statement added.

Since 2014, Qatari men aged between 18 and 35 have trained with the military for at least four months as part of mandatory national service introduced by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Dodging the duty can incur a year in prison and a fine of 50,000 Qatari rials ($13,700).