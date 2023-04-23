Mahrez treble fires Man City into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final as the Algerian's hat-trick sealed a 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.

Mahrez's superb display dispatched the Championship underdogs, ensuring City ended their run of three successive FA Cup semi-final defeats.

The 32-year-old shattered United's resistence with a penalty late in the first half and completed his treble with two clinical finishes after the interval.

City's opponents in the Wembley final on June 3 will be the winners of Sunday's semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton.

Pep Guardiola's side are back in the final for the first time since 2019, when they won the FA Cup for the only time in the Spaniard's reign.