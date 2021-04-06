Solskjaer doesn't see United move for departing City striker Aguero

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he does not expect to see striker Sergio Aguero in his team's colours next season because of the Argentine's decade-long association with cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Aguero, who has 257 goals in 384 appearances and has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups at City, is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The last high-profile player to join City from United was Aguero's compatriot Carlos Tevez. He spent two seasons on loan at United before joining rivals City in 2009 and won the league title in the 2011-12 season.

Solskjaer said he does not expect Aguero to follow in Tevez's footsteps.