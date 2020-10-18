Solskjaer says big win at Newcastle marks start of Man Utd season

Manchester United needed a longer pre-season to prepare for the Premier League campaign but Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United is a sign that they are firing on all cylinders again, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The Red Devils recovered from an early own-goal by Luke Shaw to secure a comfortable victory with late strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford after under-fire skipper Harry Maguire levelled the contest at 1-1.

Solskjaer was pleased with his team's response to their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.