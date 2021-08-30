Son shines as Spurs go top of Premier League, Greenwood fires Man Utd

Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean's free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford, while Mason Greenwood's late strike fired Manchester United to a record-breaking 1-0 victory at Wolves on Sunday

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second placed West Ham after a third successive victory.