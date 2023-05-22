‘Vinicius is victim’: Ancelotti blasts Spanish league’s ‘problem’ with racism

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Spanish football had a racism problem and needed to be prepared to halt matches, after Vinicius Junior was again the target of abuse during a 1-0 defeat at Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

“The Spanish league has a problem, and Vinicius is not the problem. Vinicius is the victim. There’s a very serious problem,” Ancelotti said, adding that Vinicius was “sad, not angry” after the incidents at Mestalla.