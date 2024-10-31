Bangladesh women football team receives warm welcome at airport

The Bangladesh Women’s Football team received warm welcome as it returned to Dhaka with the SAFF Championship trophy .

The team landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Thursday afternoon.

Bangladesh's women's football team made history Wednesday, securing their second consecutive South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship title with a 2-1 victory over host nation Nepal at Kathmandu’s Dashrath Rangasala Stadium.

In a repeat of their 2022 triumph, Bangladesh once again defeated Nepal in the final, cementing their unbeaten streak in the seven-nation tournament.