Spurs crush 10-man Arsenal to keep top-four bid alive

Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on referee Paul Tierney after Tottenham beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Antonio Conte's side would have been eliminated from the race to qualify for next season's Champions League if they had lost to their bitter north London rivals.

But Harry Kane tormented Arsenal once again as the Tottenham striker opened the scoring with a controversial penalty.