Spurs go top after Kane's late winner

Harry Kane fired Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the striker's late goal sealed a 1-0 win against struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side knocked Southampton out of first place thanks to Kane's dramatic intervention at the Hawthorns.

His 150th Premier League goal was perfectly timed after Tottenham had laboured to break down stubborn Albion.

Having scored his 200th Tottenham goal in all competitions against Ludogorets on Thursday, Kane now has 13 goals this season.

Tottenham are one point clear at the top, but they would be passed later on Sunday by Leicester if they beat Wolves, or Liverpool if they win at Manchester City.

Mourinho started with Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min in his front three for the first time, and while the latter two were quiet, Kane was on hand to clinch Tottenham's third successive league victory.