Paraguay govt slams lawmaker for racially abusing France’s Mbappe
Paraguay’s government on Monday condemned remarks made by a senator who racially abused France star Kylian Mbappe after Paraguay were eliminated from the World Cup.
Celeste Amarilla, a member of the leading opposition Liberal Party, aimed racist abuse at Mbappe and said he was a “colonised Cameroonian who has really pretended to be French, embittered, nouveau riche, arrogant and ugly,” and accused him of being “scared to death” during the game that France won 1-0 on Saturday.
“The remarks made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity, which our country promotes,” Paraguay’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“They in no way represent the position of the government of the Republic of Paraguay or the Paraguayan people,” the ministry added.
The remarks, which followed the bad-tempered last-32 game in Philadelphia, sparked uproar in France.
Mbappe joined in the chorus of condemnation from the French government and opposition.
Writing on X, he said: “Mrs Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and not worthy of your position.
“You do not represent Paraguay, the country that has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “racist attacks” directed at Mbappe.
“The President of the Republic stands with Kylian Mbappe and the French team in the face of the racist attacks directed at the Bleus’ captain,” the Elysee Palace said.
Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, world football’s governing body, also condemned Amarilla.
“All of football and society stand in solidarity with the France captain—we need to fight racism and defeat it all together,” Infantino wrote in a statement on Instagram.