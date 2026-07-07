Paraguay govt slams lawmaker for racially abusing France’s Mbappe

Paraguay’s government on Monday condemned remarks made by a senator who racially abused France star Kylian Mbappe after Paraguay were eliminated from the World Cup.

Celeste Amarilla, a member of the leading opposition Liberal Party, aimed racist abuse at Mbappe and said he was a “colonised Cameroonian who has really pretended to be French, embittered, nouveau riche, arrogant and ugly,” and accused him of being “scared to death” during the game that France won 1-0 on Saturday.