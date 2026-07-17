World Cup winners to receive US-style championship rings

The rings will then be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team and individually fitted before being presented at a later date.

One side will feature the World Cup trophy, while the other will carry details specific to the champions.

The players' rings will form part of a limited edition of 2,026 individually numbered pieces, with the remaining 1,996 made available for sale to fans worldwide as officially licensed products.

Championship rings are a long-standing tradition in major North American sports, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL, but have not previously been awarded at a FIFA competition.